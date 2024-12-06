Aurumin Ltd. Lists 36.3 Million Shares on ASX

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.
Aurumin Ltd. has announced the listing of 36.3 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, a move that could pique the interest of investors keeping an eye on new opportunities in the market. The company, identified by the ASX code AUN, made this announcement on December 6, 2024, signaling potential developments following previous transactions.
