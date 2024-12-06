Aurumin Ltd. Issues New Unquoted Options for 2028

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.

Aurumin Ltd. has announced the issuance of 16,930,903 unquoted options set to expire on July 31, 2028, with an exercise price of $0.06. These options are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not intended for public trading on the ASX. This move could potentially enhance employee engagement and align interests with shareholder value.

