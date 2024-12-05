News & Insights

Aurumin Ltd. Gains Patronus as Substantial Shareholder

December 05, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.

Aurumin Ltd. has announced that Patronus Resources Limited has become a substantial holder, acquiring a significant 6.81% voting power through its subsidiary Patronus Invest Pty Ltd. This acquisition highlights Patronus’s strategic interest in Aurumin, potentially impacting market perceptions and investor interest in the company’s stock.

