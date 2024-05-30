Aurumin Ltd Expands Shares and Operations

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.

Aurumin Limited, an ASX-listed mineral exploration company, has announced the issuance of 11,717,391 ordinary shares, which are now available for secondary trading under a specific exemption. The company is actively engaged in gold mining operations and exploration in Western Australia, focusing on the Sandstone region and holding significant land with both gold and iron ore potential. Aurumin is also making strategic divestments and acquisitions to enhance shareholder value and expand its operational footprint.

For further insights into AU:AUN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.