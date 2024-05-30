News & Insights

Aurumin Ltd Expands Shares and Operations

May 30, 2024 — 05:25 am EDT

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.

Aurumin Limited, an ASX-listed mineral exploration company, has announced the issuance of 11,717,391 ordinary shares, which are now available for secondary trading under a specific exemption. The company is actively engaged in gold mining operations and exploration in Western Australia, focusing on the Sandstone region and holding significant land with both gold and iron ore potential. Aurumin is also making strategic divestments and acquisitions to enhance shareholder value and expand its operational footprint.

