Aurumin Ltd. Director Increases Option Holdings

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.
Aurumin Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mr. Daniel Raihani acquiring an additional 2,000,000 unquoted options. These options, valued at $57,400, were issued following shareholder approval and have an exercise price of $0.06, expiring on July 31, 2028. This development highlights potential strategic moves by the company, possibly drawing attention from investors interested in tracking executive investment decisions.
