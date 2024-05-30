Aurumin Ltd Director Boosts Stake with New Shares

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.

Aurumin Limited’s Director, Mr. Piers Lewis, has significantly increased his indirect holdings in the company through a recent acquisition of 1,562,500 ordinary shares at a total value of $50,000. The transaction followed a placement approved by shareholders and led to Lewis’s total indirect ownership rising to 2,667,147 ordinary shares, alongside various tranches of unquoted options with expiry dates ranging from 2024 to 2027.

