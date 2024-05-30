News & Insights

Stocks

Aurumin Ltd Director Boosts Stake with New Shares

May 30, 2024 — 05:25 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.

Aurumin Limited’s Director, Mr. Piers Lewis, has significantly increased his indirect holdings in the company through a recent acquisition of 1,562,500 ordinary shares at a total value of $50,000. The transaction followed a placement approved by shareholders and led to Lewis’s total indirect ownership rising to 2,667,147 ordinary shares, alongside various tranches of unquoted options with expiry dates ranging from 2024 to 2027.

For further insights into AU:AUN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.