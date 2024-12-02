News & Insights

Aurumin Ltd. Bolsters Growth with $2.2M Placement

December 02, 2024 — 11:09 pm EST

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.

Aurumin Ltd. has completed a $2.2 million private placement, issuing 40 million shares at $0.055 each, bolstered by robust interest from existing institutional shareholders and directors. The funds will support exploration and project development, positioning the company for future growth in a strong gold market. This strategic financial move strengthens Aurumin’s balance sheet, paving the way for potential expansion and shareholder value.

