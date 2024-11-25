Aurumin Ltd. Appoints New Directors with Fresh Outlook

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.
Aurumin Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Ben Broom and Mr. John Ingram as directors, effective November 22, 2024. Interestingly, both directors currently hold no relevant interests in the company’s securities, highlighting a fresh leadership approach. Investors may find this development significant as it indicates possible new strategic directions for Aurumin.
