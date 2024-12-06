Aurumin Ltd. Announces New Option Issuance

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.

Aurumin Ltd. has announced the issuance of 4.5 million new options set to expire on July 31, 2028, with an exercise price of $0.06. This move could potentially attract investors looking for long-term growth opportunities with the company. Keep an eye on Aurumin’s performance as these options could signal strategic financial maneuvers.

