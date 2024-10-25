Aurumin Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.

Aurumin Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders scheduled on November 26, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by attending or submitting their votes through proxy forms, which are available electronically. The company emphasizes the importance of reviewing the meeting materials thoroughly beforehand.

