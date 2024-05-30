News & Insights

Stocks

Aurumin Limited Announces New Share Quotation

May 30, 2024 — 05:25 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.

Aurumin Limited has announced the application for quotation of 9,375,000 new fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, following approval at the company’s general meeting on May 23, 2024. The shares are expected to be quoted starting May 30, 2024, signaling a new opportunity for investors to participate in Aurumin’s growth.

For further insights into AU:AUN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.