Aurumin Limited Announces New Share Quotation

Aurumin Limited has announced the application for quotation of 9,375,000 new fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, following approval at the company’s general meeting on May 23, 2024. The shares are expected to be quoted starting May 30, 2024, signaling a new opportunity for investors to participate in Aurumin’s growth.

