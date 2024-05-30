News & Insights

Aurumin Limited Announces New Share Quotation

May 30, 2024 — 05:25 am EDT

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.

Aurumin Limited has announced the issuance of new fully paid ordinary shares, which are set to be quoted on the ASX under the security code AUN. A total of 2,342,391 shares will be quoted following their issue on May 30, 2024. This move represents a new phase in the company’s financial strategy without the need for an Appendix 3B, indicating a concurrent agreement and issue of shares.

