Aurum Resources Updates Shareholder Voting Power

October 29, 2024 — 06:29 am EDT

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has announced changes in substantial holdings, revealing that Multiple Resources Pty Ltd and Caigen Wang have experienced dilution in their voting power due to share placements. As of late October 2024, Wang’s voting power stands at 3%, while Multiple Resources holds 3.28%. These changes reflect strategic shifts in shareholder dynamics as Aurum continues its financial maneuvers.

