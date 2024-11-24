Aurum Resources Unveils Promising Gold Finds at Boundiali

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has announced significant gold discoveries from its ongoing exploration at the Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, with notable intercepts such as 17.31 meters at 5.90 g/t gold. The company is aggressively expanding its drilling efforts with a well-funded campaign, aiming to establish a comprehensive resource estimate by late 2024. Aurum’s recent unconditional takeover of Mako Gold further strengthens its position in the market, highlighting its strategic growth ambitions.

