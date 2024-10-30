Aurum Resources’ Takeover Bid for Mako Gold

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has launched an off-market takeover bid for Mako Gold Limited, offering shareholders a deal involving Aurum shares in exchange for Mako shares and options. Mako’s directors have unanimously recommended the bid in the absence of a superior proposal. The offer is set to close at 7:00pm Sydney time on a specified date unless extended.

