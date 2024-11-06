Aurum Resources Sees Shift in Substantial Shareholder Interests

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, affecting approximately 25% of its ordinary shares. This significant shift in shareholder voting power highlights potential strategic movements within the company, which could be of interest to investors tracking stock performance and market trends.

