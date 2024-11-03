News & Insights

Aurum Resources Plans Major Securities Issuance

November 03, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 50,077,785 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issuance date set for December 23, 2024. This move is part of a new placement strategy aimed at enhancing the company’s financial standing in the market. Investors keen on emerging opportunities in the stock market may find this announcement noteworthy.

