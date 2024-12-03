Aurum Resources Pauses Trading for Capital Raising

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) has requested a trading halt on its securities as the company prepares for a significant capital raising announcement. Trading is expected to resume by December 6, 2024, or once the company releases further details. Investors are keenly watching for updates as Aurum Resources navigates this strategic financial move.

