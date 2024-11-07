Aurum Resources Limited Lists New Securities on ASX

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 172,665 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX as of November 7, 2024. This move could attract attention from investors looking to expand their portfolio in the resources sector. The new securities come as a result of the exercise of options or conversion of other convertible securities.

