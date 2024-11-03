Aurum Resources Launches Takeover Bid for Mako Gold

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has launched a takeover bid to acquire all shares and certain options of Mako Gold Limited, offering 1 AUE share for various quantities of Mako shares and options. The directors of Mako Gold have recommended shareholders accept the offer unless a superior proposal emerges. The bid is set to close on December 2, 2024, unless extended.

