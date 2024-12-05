Aurum Resources to Issue New Securities on ASX

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has announced a new issuance of up to 28,571,429 fully paid ordinary securities, with the proposed issue date set for December 13, 2024. This move could potentially attract investors looking to capitalize on the company’s growth prospects. The securities will be quoted on the ASX, providing an opportunity for market participants to engage with the company’s financial developments.

