Aurum Resources Increases Major Shareholder’s Voting Power

Aurum Resources Limited announced a change in the interests of a substantial shareholder, increasing the shareholder’s voting power from 17.8% to 20.1%. This change reflects a strategic shift in the ownership dynamics within the company, potentially impacting its market position and investor confidence.

