Aurum Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Aurum Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on November 6, 2024. The results, conducted via a poll, reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives. This outcome is expected to bolster investor confidence as Aurum continues to navigate the financial markets.

