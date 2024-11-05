News & Insights

Aurum Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on November 6, 2024. The results, conducted via a poll, reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives. This outcome is expected to bolster investor confidence as Aurum continues to navigate the financial markets.

