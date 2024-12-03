News & Insights

Aurum Resources Extends Takeover Offer for Mako Gold

December 03, 2024 — 03:47 am EST

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has announced an extension of its takeover offer for Mako Gold Limited, allowing investors more time to accept the Share Offer until January 31, 2025. This strategic move gives Aurum an extended window to acquire all ordinary shares and certain options of Mako Gold, potentially impacting the financial landscape for both companies. Investors keen on stock acquisitions and market strategies should keep a close watch on this development.

