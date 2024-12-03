Aurum Resources Extends Takeover Bid for Mako Gold

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has extended its takeover offer for Mako Gold Limited, now holding a 64.19% interest in the company. The offer, which remains unconditional, is set to close on January 31, 2025, allowing Mako shareholders additional time to accept. Meanwhile, the option offers are due to expire on December 4, 2024, and are unlikely to meet the required conditions for extension.

