News & Insights

Stocks

Aurum Resources Extends Mako Gold Takeover Bid

November 04, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has updated the closing date for its takeover bid to acquire all shares and certain options of Mako Gold Limited. The offer, which includes a share exchange, is recommended by Mako’s directors and is set to close on December 4, 2024, unless extended. Investors are encouraged to consider the offer details and act promptly.

For further insights into AU:MKG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.