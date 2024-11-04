Aurum Resources Extends Mako Gold Takeover Bid

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has updated the closing date for its takeover bid to acquire all shares and certain options of Mako Gold Limited. The offer, which includes a share exchange, is recommended by Mako’s directors and is set to close on December 4, 2024, unless extended. Investors are encouraged to consider the offer details and act promptly.

