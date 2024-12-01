Aurum Resources Expands Stake in Mako Gold

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.
Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited, boosting its voting power from 58.14% to 60.04%. This change results from Aurum acquiring additional shares through a takeover offer. The move reflects Aurum’s strategic positioning in the market, signaling potential growth opportunities for investors.
