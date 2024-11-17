Aurum Resources Expands Stake in Mako Gold

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited, boosting its voting power from 29.56% to 31.32% through a takeover offer. This acquisition involves exchanging one Aurum share for every 25.1 Mako shares accepted under the offer. The move signals Aurum’s strategic interest in strengthening its hold in Mako, potentially impacting future market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:MKG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.