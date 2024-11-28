Aurum Resources Expands Hold in Mako Gold

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited, boosting its voting power to 58.14% with the acquisition of over 11 million shares. This strategic move comes as part of a takeover offer, showcasing Aurum’s growing influence in the company. Investors in the financial markets may find this development intriguing as it reflects Aurum’s expansion strategy and its potential impact on Mako’s future.

