Aurum Resources Expands Gold Exploration in Côte d’Ivoire

Aurum Resources Limited is intensifying its efforts to explore the Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, highlighting the significance of its team as a core asset in this venture. The company is focused on expanding its gold exploration activities in the region, which is generating interest among investors keen on growth opportunities.

