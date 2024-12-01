Aurum Resources’ Boundiali Project Shows High Gold Recovery Potential

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aurum Resources Limited has reported promising results from metallurgical testwork at its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, showing potential for high gold recoveries of up to 99% using a standard processing circuit. The company is advancing its exploration with six diamond rigs and aims for an inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate by late 2024. The recent unconditional merger with Mako Gold is expected to enhance Aurum’s market presence and growth potential.

For further insights into AU:AUE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.