Aurum Resources’ Boundiali Project Shows High Gold Recovery Potential

December 01, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has reported promising results from metallurgical testwork at its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, showing potential for high gold recoveries of up to 99% using a standard processing circuit. The company is advancing its exploration with six diamond rigs and aims for an inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate by late 2024. The recent unconditional merger with Mako Gold is expected to enhance Aurum’s market presence and growth potential.

