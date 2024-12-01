Aurum Resources Boosts Stake in Mako Gold

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited, now holding 60.04% of the voting power, up from 58.14%. This change follows Aurum’s acquisition of additional shares through a takeover offer. Investors will be keen to see how this consolidation affects Mako Gold’s future strategies.

For further insights into AU:MKG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.