Aurum Resources Boosts Stake in Mako Gold

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.
Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited, now holding 60.04% of the voting power, up from 58.14%. This change follows Aurum’s acquisition of additional shares through a takeover offer. Investors will be keen to see how this consolidation affects Mako Gold’s future strategies.
