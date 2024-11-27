Aurum Resources Boosts Stake in Mako Gold

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited, raising its voting power from 53.43% to 57.01%. This change follows Aurum’s successful acquisition of additional shares through a takeover offer. Investors keen on stock movements may find this development noteworthy, as it strengthens Aurum’s influence in Mako Gold.

