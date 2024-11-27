Aurum Resources Boosts Stake in Mako Gold

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.
Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited, now holding 57.01% of the voting power. This change comes after Aurum’s acquisition of additional shares through a takeover offer, reflecting growing interest in Mako’s potential. Investors should note the strategic moves in the mining sector as Aurum’s influence in Mako strengthens.
