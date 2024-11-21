Aurum Resources Boosts Stake in Mako Gold

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited from 37.55% to 39.86% by acquiring additional shares through a takeover offer. This move signifies Aurum’s growing influence and interest in Mako Gold, potentially affecting market dynamics and shareholder value. Investors might want to watch how this acquisition impacts both companies’ stock performance.

For further insights into AU:AUE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.