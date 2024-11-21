Aurum Resources Boosts Stake in Mako Gold

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.
Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited from 37.55% to 39.86% by acquiring additional shares through a takeover offer. This move signifies Aurum’s growing influence and interest in Mako Gold, potentially affecting market dynamics and shareholder value. Investors might want to watch how this acquisition impacts both companies’ stock performance.
