Aurum Resources Boosts Stake in Mako Gold

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.
Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited, now holding a 39.86% voting power in the company. This change comes as a result of Aurum’s recent acquisition of shares through a takeover offer, highlighting a strategic move in its investment portfolio. Investors may see this as a significant shift in Mako Gold’s shareholder dynamics, potentially impacting future company decisions.
