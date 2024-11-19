Aurum Resources Boosts Stake in Mako Gold

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited, raising its voting power from 35.41% to 37.55%. This change comes as a result of Aurum’s acquisition of additional shares through a takeover offer, indicating a strategic move to strengthen its influence in Mako Gold. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Aurum’s expanding interest in Mako’s operations.

