Aurum Resources Boosts Stake in Mako Gold

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited, boosting its voting power from 31.32% to 35.41% following a successful takeover offer. This strategic move involves the acquisition of additional ordinary shares, enhancing Aurum’s influence over Mako’s decision-making. Investors in the financial markets may watch closely as Aurum strengthens its position in the mining sector.
For further insights into AU:AUE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.