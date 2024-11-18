Aurum Resources Boosts Stake in Mako Gold

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited, boosting its voting power from 31.32% to 35.41% following a successful takeover offer. This strategic move involves the acquisition of additional ordinary shares, enhancing Aurum’s influence over Mako’s decision-making. Investors in the financial markets may watch closely as Aurum strengthens its position in the mining sector.

