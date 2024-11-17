Aurum Resources Boosts Stake in Mako Gold

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has raised its stake in Mako Gold Limited, increasing its voting power from 29.56% to 31.32%. This acquisition comes as part of a takeover offer, which involved exchanging shares between the two companies. Investors watching Mako Gold may find this move significant as it could influence Mako’s future direction and market dynamics.

