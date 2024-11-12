Aurum Resources Boosts Stake in Mako Gold

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited from 27.02% to 28.16% through the acquisition of additional shares. This change in voting power comes as a result of Aurum’s ongoing takeover offer, giving them a stronger position in Mako Gold. The acquisition reflects Aurum’s strategic interest in expanding its influence within the mining sector.

