Aurum Resources Boosts Stake in Mako Gold

Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited, raising its voting power from 27.02% to 28.16% through a recent acquisition of shares. This move highlights Aurum’s strategic interest in expanding its influence within Mako Gold, making it a noteworthy development for investors tracking these companies.

