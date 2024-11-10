Aurum Resources Boosts Gold Prospects in Côte d’Ivoire

Aurum Resources Limited (AU:AUE) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has made significant progress at its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, reporting high-grade gold intercepts of up to 36 grams per ton and extending the mineralization strike to 2.5 kilometers. With ongoing exploration and a strong financial position backed by $19 million in cash, the company is poised for further growth, targeting an inaugural resource estimate by late 2024. The strategic merger with Mako Gold is also expected to enhance Aurum’s market presence.

