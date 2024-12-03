Aurum Extends Takeover Offer for Mako Gold

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has announced an extension of its takeover offer for Mako Gold Limited, now holding a 64.19% interest in Mako’s shares. The share offer deadline has been extended to January 31, 2025, allowing remaining shareholders more time to respond, while the option offers will close on December 4, 2024, without extension. Aurum is also moving to appoint a majority on the Mako board in line with its current takeover strategy.

