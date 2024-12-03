Aurum Extends Offer Period for Mako Gold Acquisition

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has extended its offer period to acquire all shares and certain options of Mako Gold Limited until January 31, 2025. This strategic move allows more time for Mako’s shareholders to consider the takeover offer. The announcement highlights Aurum’s commitment to finalizing the acquisition process.

