Aurum Boosts Stake in Mako Gold Limited

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited, now holding 67.20% of the voting power after acquiring additional shares through a takeover offer. This move signifies a stronger influence of Aurum in Mako’s decision-making process, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction.
For further insights into AU:MKG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) $2.3 Billion Deal With Vizio Closes
- Ford (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Sales Hit New Record
- Analysts Revise Their Outlook for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.