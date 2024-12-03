News & Insights

Aurum Boosts Stake in Mako Gold Limited

December 03, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited, now holding 67.20% of the voting power after acquiring additional shares through a takeover offer. This move signifies a stronger influence of Aurum in Mako’s decision-making process, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction.

