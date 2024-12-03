Aurum Boosts Stake in Mako Gold Limited

Mako Gold Limited (AU:MKG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aurum Resources Limited has increased its stake in Mako Gold Limited, now holding 67.20% of the voting power after acquiring additional shares through a takeover offer. This move signifies a stronger influence of Aurum in Mako’s decision-making process, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:MKG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.