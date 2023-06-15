Aurubis: welcomes investigation into organised theft ring

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - Aurubis NAFG.DE, Europe's largest copper producer, said that several employee workspaces and the on-site offices of contractors at the Hamburg site were searched on Thursday morning as part of an investigation into a suspected organised theft ring.

"The amount of the damages ultimately incurred by Aurubis is the subject of the investigation," it said in a statement, adding that any harm to suppliers or customers could be ruled out.

Some of the suspects were arrested and are now in custody, Aurubis added.

(Writing by Anastasiia Kozlova Editing by Miranda Murray)

