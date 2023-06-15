News & Insights

Commodities

Aurubis: welcomes investigation into organised theft ring

Credit: REUTERS/PABLO SANHUEZA

June 15, 2023 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - Aurubis NAFG.DE, Europe's largest copper producer, said that several employee workspaces and the on-site offices of contractors at the Hamburg site were searched on Thursday morning as part of an investigation into a suspected organised theft ring.

"The amount of the damages ultimately incurred by Aurubis is the subject of the investigation," it said in a statement, adding that any harm to suppliers or customers could be ruled out.

Some of the suspects were arrested and are now in custody, Aurubis added.

(Writing by Anastasiia Kozlova Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.