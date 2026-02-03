Aurubis (XTRA:NDA) Price Target Increased by 12.94% to 136.13

The average one-year price target for Aurubis (XTRA:NDA) has been revised to 136,13 € / share. This is an increase of 12.94% from the prior estimate of 120,53 € dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 78,78 € to a high of 186,90 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.76% from the latest reported closing price of 161,60 € / share.

Aurubis Maintains 1.01% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.01%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurubis. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 26.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDA is 0.21%, an increase of 11.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.39% to 3,317K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 652K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing a decrease of 36.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDA by 3.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 435K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDA by 9.02% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 389K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 273K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDA by 0.02% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 204K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDA by 9.17% over the last quarter.

