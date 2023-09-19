Aurubis trims annual forecast further after metal theft

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Aurubis NAFG.DE has further trimmed its annual earnings forecast after counting damages in connection with suspected metal theft, the German steelmaker said on Tuesday.

It now expects annual earnings before taxes (EBT) to be in the range of 310-350 million euros ($331-$374 million), down from the previously anticipated 450-550 million euros.

After concluding its metal stocks inventory, the firm identified damage amounting to 185 million euros, it said will be reflected in the annual results.

($1 = 0.9339 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

