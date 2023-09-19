News & Insights

Commodities

Aurubis trims annual forecast further after metal theft

September 19, 2023 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Aurubis NAFG.DE has further trimmed its annual earnings forecast after counting damages in connection with suspected metal theft, the German steelmaker said on Tuesday.

It now expects annual earnings before taxes (EBT) to be in the range of 310-350 million euros ($331-$374 million), down from the previously anticipated 450-550 million euros.

After concluding its metal stocks inventory, the firm identified damage amounting to 185 million euros, it said will be reflected in the annual results.

($1 = 0.9339 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((andrey.sychev@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sich_11))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.