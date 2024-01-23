Aurubis Top Management To Leave Company By Mutual Agreement

(RTTNews) - Aurubis AG (AIAGF.PK), a supplier of non-ferrous metal, Tuesday announced that the company's CEO Roland Harings, CFO Rainer Verhoeven, and COO Custom Smelting & Products Heiko Arnold will step down from their respective positions in 2024 by mutual agreement, in the view that they take accountability of fraud and theft cases at the Hamburg plant and other incidents related to occupational safety.

The company said that the decision was based on a law opinion of Hengeler Mueller law firm.

The executives will leave the company in a phased manner with Arnold stepping down on February 29, followed by Verhoeven on June 30, and Harings on September 30.

Starting from March 1, Markus Kramer, a member of the Supervisory Board, will take over the COO position from Arnold, till September 30, the company stated.

Earlier, Kramer served as President of the Dispersion & Pigments division for global chemical industry leader BASF.

