Aurubis to offer a $96 a tonne copper premium for 2021- trade

HAMBURG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Aurubis NAFG.DE, Europe's biggest copper smelter, will offer 2021 copper premiums to its customers of $96 per tonne above London Metal Exchange (LME) prices, traders said on Thursday.

This was unchanged compared to a premium of $96 a tonne over LME in 2020.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

