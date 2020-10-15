Aurubis to offer a $96 a tonne copper premium for 2021- trade

Michael Hogan Reuters
Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, will offer 2021 copper premiums to its customers of $96 per tonne above London Metal Exchange (LME) prices, traders said on Thursday.

This was unchanged compared to a premium of $96 a tonne over LME in 2020.

